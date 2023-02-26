TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

Insider Activity

TransAlta Company Profile

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

