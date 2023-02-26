Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

