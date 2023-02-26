TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $968.48 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00423547 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.32 or 0.28628971 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 968,281,617 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

