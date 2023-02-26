Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Twin Disc worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twin Disc by 85.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Twin Disc Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.