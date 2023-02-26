Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 5.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Uber Technologies worth $440,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:UBER opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.