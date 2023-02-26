UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Airbus Stock Down 2.0 %

Airbus stock opened at €121.94 ($129.72) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a one year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.22 and its 200 day moving average is €107.99.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

