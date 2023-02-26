UBS Group Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

