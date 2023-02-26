UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,571,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352,969 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $1,525,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 174.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

