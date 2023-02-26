UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
UFP Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 482,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
