UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 482,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About UFP Industries



UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

