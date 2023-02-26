Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of Ulta Beauty worth $52,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.