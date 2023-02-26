Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $5,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,944,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

