Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Umee has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Umee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $39.25 million and $191,368.74 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00417103 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.44 or 0.28193420 BTC.

About Umee

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

