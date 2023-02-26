Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.79 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00027890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $72.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00402147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004387 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54984831 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 617 active market(s) with $104,507,710.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

