United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.23 Billion Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,225,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $364.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day moving average of $360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

