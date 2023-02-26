United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $57.05 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $57,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 81.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,456,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 671,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

