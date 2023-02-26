United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,187 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $195,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

