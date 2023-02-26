United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,098 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NYSE NVO opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.