United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 40,384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,384 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

