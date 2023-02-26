United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Biogen stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day moving average of $263.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile



Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

