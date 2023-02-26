United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,533 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $50,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHV opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

