United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.78

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.78 and traded as low as C$99.00. United Co.s shares last traded at C$99.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

United Co.s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$101.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.63.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

