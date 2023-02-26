Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $1,599,997. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

