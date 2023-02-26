Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $73,430.72 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UPST opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

