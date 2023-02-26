USDD Achieves Market Cap of $723.15 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. USDD has a total market cap of $723.15 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.