Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.30 million and $8,164.85 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

