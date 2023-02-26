Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,784,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 380.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

