Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.83

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.83 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.54). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 213,305 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.29.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

