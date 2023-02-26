Verge Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $648,862.26 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,169.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00404855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00090997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00647239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00580871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00178115 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,368,788 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.