Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

