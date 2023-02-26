Vertcoin Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $158,288.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00405470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00091171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00648006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00581603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00177467 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,198,585 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.