Virtu Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.