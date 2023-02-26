Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 210.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 109.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $951,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.