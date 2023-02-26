Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

