Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.89 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

