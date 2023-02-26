W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $664.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $685.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

