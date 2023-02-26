Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €202.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €202.00 ($214.89) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.54. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($199.04).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

