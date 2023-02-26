Wanchain Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and approximately $946,927.74 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00077995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026216 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003693 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,202,527 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

