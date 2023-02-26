Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aareal Bank Price Performance
ARL stock opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of €33.32 ($35.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15.
About Aareal Bank
