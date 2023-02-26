Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL stock opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a 52-week high of €33.32 ($35.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

