Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

freenet Trading Up 0.6 %

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.24.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

