Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.