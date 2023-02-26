WAXE Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $82.76 or 0.00353179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $195,699.03 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00422244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.77 or 0.28540887 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

