Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 70,533 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1,440.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

