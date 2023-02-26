Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

