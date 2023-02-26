Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $276,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

