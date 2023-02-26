Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $768,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SMMD stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

