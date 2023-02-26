Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $25.42 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,173 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.