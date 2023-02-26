Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 31,057 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

