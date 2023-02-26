Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 180,132 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,132 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.