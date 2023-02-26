Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 180,132 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,132 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

