Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 40,555 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,555 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

