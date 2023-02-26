Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

